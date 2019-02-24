Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Greenbrier West, Independence Bring Home Hardware

By Feb 24, 2019, 00:36 am

Huntington (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Championships took place in Huntington over the weekend. Area wrestlers wrestled there way through the bracket and we had many wrestlers finish on the podium.

120 – Ashby West – Oak Hill – State Runner-up

132 – Sean Dawson – Independence – State Runner-up

145 – Liam Lusher – Independence – State Runner-up

195 – Mason Kump – Independence – State Champion

Greenbrier West bring home Single-A State Championship

Independence bring home Double-A State Runner-up Trophy

