Greenbrier West High School Senior Dies In ATV Crash

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On Sunday, May 19, 2019, at approximately 12:26 am, Deputy Z. H. Hudnall, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, was dispatched to an ATV accident on a gravel access road near Bingham in the western end of Greenbrier County. The area is routinely utilized by ATV riders.

The involved vehicle was a 2 door Polaris Ranger equipped with seat belts and a roll cage. The driver of the ATV, identified as Chad Ramsey, was 18 years of age and was a senior at Greenbrier West High School. Mr. Ramsey was the sole occupant of the vehicle which had ran off of the roadway, ultimately resulting in his ejection from the vehicle.

Mr. Ramsey was flown to a Roanoke VA hospital where he would succumb to injuries sustained in the accident.

Deputy Z. H. Hudnall is the investigating officer.