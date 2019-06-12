Greenbrier West Announces Coaching Changes

WOAY – Greenbrier West High School will have new head coaches for football and boys basketball in the 2019-20 school year.
Toby Harris, the school’s first-ever football head coach, will return to that role in 2019, succeeding David Witt after two seasons. Harris led the Cavaliers from 1968-77, and was also the head coach at Greenbrier High School in 1967 and at Oak Hill in the mid-2000s. The Cavaliers open the upcoming season August 30 at Buffalo.
Jared Robertson is the new head boys basketball coach, after serving as associate head coach this past season under Joey Fitzwater; Fitzwater is the new head coach at Western Greenbrier Middle School. The Cavaliers made the Class A state tournament in 2019, with senior Noah Midkiff earning All-State First Team honors, and he was WOAY’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Greenbrier West opens the 2019-20 season December 13 against Independence.