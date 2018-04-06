Greenbrier Valley Airport Celebrates New Airline With Open House

LEWISBURG– Greenbrier Valley Airport will be holding an open house to celebrate their newest airline.

United Airlines operated by SkyWest officially began operating this week. To celebrate this new airline they will hold an Open House Event on April 26th.

There will be live music, kids art, kids airport equipment tours, hourly drawings for Landings Restaurant Gift Certificates and refreshments on hand. festivities will start at 6:00 a.m. and will last until 8:00 p.m.

United is now offering flights from the Greenbrier Valley Airport to Washington-Dulles International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

