Greenbrier to Emphasize Tournament Honorees in 2019

Matt DigbyBy Aug 08, 2019, 00:02 am

WOAY – Hear from Greenbrier President Dr. Jill Justice on how A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier is preparing for its 2019 edition next month.

With the name change from the Greenbrier Classic in 2018, the tournament expressed a priority in honoring members of the armed forces, with plans to have that continue this year. They will also be honoring first responders throughout tournament week, with a moment of silence planned on Wednesday, September 11, during the morning session of the Pro-Am.

Bubba Watson and Jason Dufner are among the notable names who have been confirmed to play the tournament in 2019, with all former champions expected to take part as well.

