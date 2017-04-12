Greenbrier Spring League Media Day

Advertisement



White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – The inaugural Greenbrier Spring League will hold its first game Saturday, with players hoping for another shot at the NFL or CFL.

Five West Virginia Mountaineers are on the training camp roster; running back Noel Devine, wide receiver, J.D. Woods, defensive back Jeremy Johnson, and linebackers Isaiah Bruce and Bobby Weston Jr.

Also in the Spring League is former Marshall running back Ahmad Bradshaw, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, scoring the winning touchdown in Super Bowl XLVI.

The Spring League schedule will consist of six total games starting Saturday, and finishing on April 26th, the day before the 2017 NFL Draft.

