Greenbrier Schools Want You to Vote Yes!

Jonathan ChanceBy Apr 17, 2018, 18:27 pm

Residents of Greenbrier County are being urged to vote yes in the upcoming elections for renewing
the current school levy.
The levy is voted on every five years and the current levy is set to end in June of 2019.
The current levy-funded programs like art and music education initiatives along with
supplying every student access to a chrome book.
The Greenbrier County Superintendent said the levy also helps to protect local children.
“The levy has allowed us to do things like have resource officers in our secondary schools and also
have unarmed security guards in the other schools,” said Jeff Bryant, Superintendent.
Voting in Greenbrier County takes place on May 8th.

Jonathan Chance

