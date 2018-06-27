Greenbrier Resort Partners With Sports Wagering Company

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The Greenbrier and Fanduel have finalized an agreement for Fanduel to provide retail online and mobile sports wagering service at the resort.

This comes after the West Virginia sports wagering act officially became law.

It allows for wagering to take place at five West Virginia locations, as well as through online platforms if approved by the lottery commission.

Fanduel has been granted the rights to operate those interactive sports wagering services at the Greenbrier.

The Greenbrier plans to have an onsite wagering platform inside their casino club. A Fanduel-branded online site and mobile application are also in the works with a fall projected release date.