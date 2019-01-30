Greenbrier Historical Society Announces New Executive Director

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Board of the Greenbrier Historical Society is excited to announce a new Executive Director, Nora Venezky. She is originally from Rochester, NY where she was the director of the Spencerport Depot & Canal Museum. She spent the last year in Pittsburg, PA where she worked at the Fern Hollow Nature Center doing marketing and development. She graduated from the University of Toronto with a Master of Museum Studies and has a B. S. in History and a B.A in Studio Art, Design from the State University of New York College at Oneonta

Venezky certainly hit the ground running when she arrived on October 1, 2018. That week held the Annual Membership Meeting at Montwell celebrating the 200th anniversary of that great house and the engineering of a drone photo of the membership sponsored by Richard Grist, Foxfire Realty. Board President Margaret Hambrick said, “She immediately got involved and has not stopped since. We appreciate her energy and enthusiasm as well as the education and skills she brings. We are sure our organization will learn and grow through her leadership.”

Venezky said, “I am so excited about all of the great plans we have for the upcoming year and beyond. I am really changing things up a bit.” The Greenbrier Historical Society will be launching a new textile exhibit April 26th called “Mothers of Material: Women and Textile Production in Greenbrier Valley”. “This exhibit will change the whole feel of the museum as we rework the entire second floor of the North House.” said Venezky.

She also hopes to better connect with the communities in the Greenbrier Valley and share her love and passion for history with others in fun and exciting ways. Venezky said, “I hope we can start to engage our community better with new events, programs, and exhibits. We are starting to rethink the way we do things and they way we are presenting ourselves to attract new audiences.”

The Greenbrier Historical Society, 801 Washington Street, West, Lewisburg, WV is open from 10-4, Monday-Saturday for tours and use of the Library and Archives. Donations are appreciated.