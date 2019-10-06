Greenbrier Firefighters Battles Two Brush Fires

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Firefighters fought a brush fire and a rekindled fire throughout the day.

The first fire broke out in Smoot on Rogers Lane. Firefighters contained the fire by 2:30 pm after it burnt less than an acre, but had to rush to a second fire later in the evening.

Just before 5:30 pm, a fire from yesterday rekindled in the Lorenzo Bridge area. The call came in about a tree smoldering with three quarters of it burning. Authorities say there is no threat with the exception of power lines close to the tree. Firefighters cleared the scene around 6:15.

Clintonville, Smoot, Tri-County, Rainelle, Williamsburg and Rupert fire departments helped put out the fires.