Greenbrier Excited For PGA Tour Return

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – The countdown continues to the 2019 edition of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, which is celebrating a new spot on the PGA Tour schedule.

After being held the week of July 4th for many years, the tournament was moved to the fall and will be one of the first stops when the PGA Tour begins a new season. Tournament officials are optimistic about the change, saying there are significant changes being made to enhance the fan experience, including closer parking locations.

The tournament is also aware of the multiple sports events scheduled that weekend; West Virginia, Marshall, and Virginia Tech will all be hosting football games September 14, the day of the third round. There are plans to give fans the opportunity to enjoy both football and golf that day while at the Greenbrier.

Greenbrier officials are looking forward to continuing their relationship with the PGA Tour, with the current contract lasting through 2026. The original contract went through 2022, with an extension agreed upon in 2017.