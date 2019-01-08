Greenbrier East High School Teacher Arrested For Exchanging Drugs With Student

WHITE SHULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – An investigation, conducted by members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office, culminated in the arrest of a teacher at Greenbrier East High School on Monday, January 07, 2019.

The investigation revealed that Susan Surber, age 53 of White Sulphur Springs, was involved in the illegal distribution of controlled substances. Information was obtained affirming that Ms. Surber had exchanged her legally obtained prescription medication for marijuana and that she had solicited the assistance of a student to obtain marijuana. There is no indication at this time that any transactions occurred on school property.

Ms. Surber was arrested on one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and arraigned before Greenbrier County Magistrate Brenda Smith. Susan Surber was subsequently released on bond.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Corporal S. W. Hudnall and Deputy D. L. Vaught are the investigating officers.