CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier East girl’s soccer would not go down without a fight on Saturday. Trailing 3 to 1 in the regionals, the girls chipped scored two unanswered goals to send the match to overtime.

George Washington’s Ava Tretheway scored the golden goal in the first extra period to give the Lady Patriots a 4 to 3 win.

Check out more of Saturday’s highlights above.