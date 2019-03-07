Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Greenbrier East Advances to AAA Semifinals

Matt DigbyBy Mar 07, 2019, 00:38 am

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier East girls basketball is headed to the Class AAA state semifinals after a 54-50 quarterfinal win over Huntington Wednesday morning.

A back-and-forth game started with the Lady Spartans scoring the first eight points of the contest, before Huntington went on a run of their own. Those runs continued late into the fourth quarter, when Abbie Bartenslager’s three-pointer put Greenbrier East in front 52-49.

Haley McClure led all scorers with 16 points, playing at a high level despite playing most of the second half with four fouls. Amya Damon contributed 10 points off the bench, while Bartenslager and Emma Dotson each came close to double-doubles.

Greenbrier East will play their semifinal at 9:00 PM Friday against the winner of University-Martinsburg.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

