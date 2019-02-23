Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Greenbrier County woman wanted by police for escaping home confinement

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 23, 2019, 16:35 pm

RAINELLE (WOAY)- A Greenbrier County woman is wanted by police for escaping from home confinement.

Pamela Grimmett is currently wanted and on the loose. She cut her home confinement bracelet off on Thursday, February 21 and has not been located.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department released the following information on Grimmett:

Pamela Sue Grimmett
Last known address: Kanawha Avenue, Rainelle, West Virginia
Age: 38
White Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Hgt: 5’8”
Wgt: 150

If you know the whereabouts of Pamela Sue Grimmett, please contact the Greenbrier County home confinement office at (304) 647-1389, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911 (24 hours).

