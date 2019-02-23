Greenbrier County woman wanted by police for escaping home confinement

RAINELLE (WOAY)- A Greenbrier County woman is wanted by police for escaping from home confinement.

Pamela Grimmett is currently wanted and on the loose. She cut her home confinement bracelet off on Thursday, February 21 and has not been located.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department released the following information on Grimmett:

Pamela Sue Grimmett

Last known address: Kanawha Avenue, Rainelle, West Virginia

Age: 38

White Female

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Hgt: 5’8”

Wgt: 150

If you know the whereabouts of Pamela Sue Grimmett, please contact the Greenbrier County home confinement office at (304) 647-1389, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911 (24 hours).