Greenbrier County to acquire and demolish 24 flood-damaged properties

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – John Rivoire can still point and show where the water level was at his White Sulphur Springs rental property after the 2016 floods. After almost four years and countless calls to Charleston, he may finally be getting his house demolished.

It was recently announced that 24 Greenbrier County properties that were damaged in the 2016 floods will finally be bought out by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency). These are homes and properties in White Sulphur Springs, Rainelle, Rupert, Charmco and Caldwell.

Last week, three Hazard Mitigation Acquisition/Demolition projects were approved for the county totaling $1,748,500. Despite this victory, it has been a long battle as it is coming up on almost four years since the flood leaving those who applied through FEMA, like Rivoire, left in waiting.

“It was a lot of he said, she said,” Rivoire said. “The government, federal government said, ‘Well, we’re waiting on the state.’ And the state would say, ‘Well, we’re waiting on the federal government to do their part.’ And nobody was actually doing anything.”

That is where it took some convincing by Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management who have also been in this fight for a long time. According to Paula Brown, the deputy director for GCHSEM, it took clear articulation that those who needed elevation or acquisition could not be helped by RISE. She said the state was under the impression that RISE, a separate recovery entity from FEMA, would take care of everything. Once the magnitude and need was fully presented, the tides turned.

The GCHSEM has also felt the frustration over the time it has taken and what has been prioritized.

“The state determines what the priorities are for FEMA funding. FEMA automatically gives 15% of the cost of the disaster back to the state,” Brown said. “The state determines where those monies will be spent and the FEMA follows along per the guidelines of the state. The state made the priorities infrastructure instead of housing, and so that was the ship that we had to get turned around to assure that these people would be served by that money that is for these projects.”

When asked what will happen to these properties now, it all depends on what the owner wants and where it is located. For those in the low-lying areas near creeks and rivers, no permanent properties will be allowed to be built there and cities and towns are looking into putting in parks, walking trails, gardens, etc. For others, their houses may just needed lifted or repaired.

After all these years, Brown considered it a Christmas gift as she got to make the calls to the owners of the 24 properties that will finally be demolished. For Rivoire, he says he will jump for joy when he gets an official closure date.

“Because I’ve been told six months, two months, three months, four months, so I’m not betting on anything so I’m not overjoyed with it yet. I will let you know when I am,” he laughed.

The county plans to finish the paperwork by January 2020, so they can begin demolition. There is still one remaining project package that has yet to be approved valued at $960,850. Before the big announcement, only eleven properties had been approved by FEMA in the county. In total, Greenbrier County has gotten approval for $2,279,600 for acquisition from FEMA.