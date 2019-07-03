Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Greenbrier County Teenager Dead After Hit & Run

Tyler Barker Jul 03, 2019, 10:54 am

WEST PITTSBURGH, PA (WOAY) – A Greenbrier County teenager is dead after a hit and run in Pennsylvania.

According to New Castle Police, the incident happened on Sunday, June 30th at around 11:10 pm on Center Avenue of West Pittsburgh.  Alissa Jones was gettign stuff out of her parked car when someone drove by, hit her, and fled.  Police say they do have a suspect of interest but no arrests have been made.

Jones died of her injuries on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The Greenbrier East FFA released the following statement on Facebook:

“Our FFA Family has lost one of our own. Alissa Jones graduated this year as an agricultural completer in Plant Science and 4 year FFA member. She was an amazing young lady with a huge heart and smile, and wonderful talents and dreams. Among other things she was a gifted floral designer. She was killed by a hit and run driver in PA Sunday night, passing from her injuries earlier this evening. She will be missed so very much and we grieve for her and her families loss. #ForeverBlue.
Members we will let you know about funeral arrangements as soon as we know.”

Tyler Barker

