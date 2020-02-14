Greenbrier County Sheriffs searching for missing ATV

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a stolen 2011 Can-Am, Outlander 650 ATV from the Crag Road area of Greenbrier County.

This ATV is red in color and was stolen from a residence in the Crag Road area on Sunday, February 09, 2020.

Anyone with information regarding this theft and/or location of the stolen ATV can contact Deputy Zack Hudnall of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 647-6634.