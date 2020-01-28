Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department welcomes new K-9 “Thelma” to the team

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomes the addition of a new K-9 to their department. Thelma, a two-year-old Labrador, joins Layla, a Belgian Malinois, in departments K-9 unit.

Thelma and her handler, Sergeant C. R. Smith, completed a rigorous month-long training program at Custom Canine Unlimited in Commerce Georgia. They are certified in narcotics detection and tracking.

Sheriff Bruce Sloan stated,” We are pleased to welcome Thelma to our ranks. Narcotics detection through the use of K-9’s is one of the resources we utilize in our continued efforts to stem the flow of illicit drugs in our area. Additionally, there are many instances where the use of a canine for tracking is extremely beneficial.”

Corporal Steve Hudnall is the other K-9 handler for the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.