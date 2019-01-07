Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department welcomes new deputy

LEWISBURG (WOAY)- If you live in Greenbrier County, chances are you may have seen a new sheriff’s deputy patrolling your streets.

Desiree Vaught was sworn in on January 2nd to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department and is the only female sheriff’s deputy. We caught up with Vaught in magistrate court on Monday. She tells us she’s excited to be the only woman on the force.

“Most of it’s been paperwork so far,” Vaught chuckled. “So today’s kind of, you know, we’ve been out doing a little bit. But on the drive to work this morning, I was thinking in 10 years I hope I’m this excited because right now I’m very excited.

Vaught added now that her kids are in their teens it’s the perfect opportunity to get a new career started.