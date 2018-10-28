Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department Warning Residents Of A Scam

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 28, 2018, 10:17 am

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of another scam.

“This scam involves an individual contacting you on the phone, claiming to be from MonPower. They will tell you that you have an overdue bill and if it’s not paid, they will shut off the power to your home/business. They will then request that this payment be made various ways. Please, do not fall for this scam, simply hang up the phone and refuse to be a victim!”

The Sheriff’s Department has received several calls on this one, as well as seen it posted on social media, so it’s getting around pretty fast.

Tyler Barker

