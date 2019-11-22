Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatch

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department Searching For Theft Suspect

Yazmin RodriguezBy Nov 22, 2019, 21:40 pm

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department once again needs your help in identifying an individual wanted for questioning in reference to a shoplifting/theft investigation.

This theft occurred on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Kroger store located in Ronceverte, Greenbrier County, West Virginia.

The individual shown in this photo decided to forgo getting some additional Kroger points on her card and pushed her shopping cart right out the front door without paying for the items in it. This is typically frowned upon by businesses and was certainly the case here.

If you are the individual in the photo below, know the individual shown in the photo, and feel inclined to do so, please contact Cpl. Roger Baker at the Lewisburg Detachment of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634 or by contacting the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911 (24 hours).

Information can also be sent by private message through the Facebook page. Thank you in advance for any help you can give in this matter.

