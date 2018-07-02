Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department Needs Your Help Identifying A Man For Forgery

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in identifying an individual for questioning in reference to the possible forgery and uttering of checks in the Greenbrier County area. We would like to speak to the gentleman in reference to this investigation.

If you know the individual shown in the photos below, please contact Deputy Steve Hudnall at the Lewisburg Detachment of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634 or by contacting the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911.