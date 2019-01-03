Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department Looking To Hire Deputy

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission is accepting applications for the position of Greenbrier County Deputy Sheriff.

Applications may be obtained from the office of County Clerk Robin Loudermilk at the Courthouse in Lewisburg, Phone # 304-647-6602, or at the Lewisburg Detachment of the Sheriff’s Office. Completed applications must be returned to one of those locations by Friday, February 01, 2019, at 4:30 p.m.

A physical ability examination will be administered on Saturday, February 09, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenbrier East High School Athletic Field. Those passing the physical ability test will advance to a written examination that will be administered on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the conference room of the Greenbrier County Library, located at 152 Robert W. McCormick Drive in Lewisburg.

Minimum qualifications

• US citizen

• 18 – 45 years of age

• High School graduate or equivalent

• Possess a valid WV driver’s license

• No felony or serious misdemeanor convictions

• Must agree to random drug screen policy

Salary and Benefits

• Starting salary is $36,836.80 annually/non certified ; $38,105.60 annually/certified officer

• 15 paid holidays a year

• Vacation/annual leave accrues at the rate of 1-1/4 days per month for first 5 years; then increases as provided by law

• Sick leave accrues at the rate of 1-1/2 days sick leave for each calendar month worked

• Civil Service protection

• Retirement through the West Virginia Deputy Sheriff’s Retirement Plan

• Retirement at age 50 with 20 years of service

• Uniform and equipment provided

• Shift work

• Overtime work is required and compensated in addition to salary

Incentives

• $1,260.00 pay raise on the first year anniversary of employment, $1,260.00 pay raise on the second year anniversary of employment.

• $60.00 per year longevity increase as provided by West Virginia Code

Application process

• Successful completion of the Physical Ability Test consisting of the following:

Bent-leg sit-ups – 28 in one minute

Push-ups – 18 in one minute

1.5 Mile run – Completed in no more than 14 minutes and 36 seconds

• Successful completion of the written examination for Entry-Level Deputy Sheriff with a minimum passing score of 70, a potential score of 100

• Thorough background investigation

• Pass a drug screen

• Successful completion of a medical and psychological examination

• Polygraph examination

• Personal interview by the Sheriff and/or Chief Deputy

• Approval by the Greenbrier County Commission

• Attendance and successful completion of the West Virginia State Police Academy

• Permanent full-time employment subject to completion of one-year probationary period, permanent residence in Greenbrier County and retention by the Sheriff

• Adherence to all current policies of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office

• Applicants achieving a passing score on the competitive written examination, and who qualify for veteran preference under WV and/or Federal Law, will be awarded points as provided under current law. Those desiring preference must submit a copy of their Armed Forces DD-214 to the Civil Service Commission prior to admission to the written examination in order to receive the preference.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is an equal opportunity employer.