Greenbrier County Sheriff Candidate Arrested, Facing Extradition

Oct 25, 2018, 12:59 pm

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – A Greenbrier County man running for Sheriff was arrested and is awaiting extradition.

According to the Greenbrier County Circuit Court, Mark Robinson, from Renick, violated his domestic violence protective (DVP) order.  Robinson had a hearing on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, where he waived his extradition. The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in Augusta County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police has 10 days to come pick up Robinson.

