Greenbrier County Natural Police find several near bait sites

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Natural Resources Police Officer Todd Petrunger received a complaint of several bear bait sites set up on a hunting lease in the Clearco area.

NRPOs Petrunger, Fitzwater, and Allen investigated and located multiple sites baited with pancake syrup, melted ice cream, sweet feed, corn, and other food products where multiple bears were witnessed eating from the bait piles.

On opening morning of the 2019 Early Bear Firearms Season, NRPOs Petrunger, Fitzwater, Allen, Mills, Hudson, Tuck, Richards, and Lyons successfully took down eight bear bait sites involving 10 out-of-state hunters.

Numerous citations were issued including hunting bear by use of bait, conspiracy to violate Chapter 20, hunting without a license, and hunting without bear damage stamps.

The operation took place shortly after daylight before any bears could be killed over the illegal bait piles.