Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Greenbrier County men hike Appalachian Trail for Alzheimer’s awareness

Anna SaundersBy Oct 26, 2019, 13:32 pm

(WOAY) – Two men, originally from Greenbrier County, are walking the Appalachian Trail to raise awareness and research funds for Alzheimer’s Disease. 

Bruce Musser and his cousin, Bill Nash, set out on the trail in September in Georgia. They’re now Virginia walking about 10-15 miles a day.

Musser’s mother and father both have Alzheimer’s, so he wanted to do this in their honor raising money for the West Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Also, he says it’s been a connecting factor with him and others on the trail. 

“From talking about it, I’ve met so many people on the trail who have had family members die of it or have had to take care of family members. It’s pretty tough. But I’m going to keep going,” he said.  

The two men will taking a break for the winter but they will be back on trail and hope to finish by the summer. To find out more or to support the cause, click here

