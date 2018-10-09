Greenbrier County Man Wanted For Shooting Another Man

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a wanted man for a shooting.

On Monday, October 08, 2018, at approximately 10:38 p.m.,members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting that occurred at a residence located on Rock Street in Charmco, WV.

Upon arrival officers learned that Steven Dunn, age 41 of Charmco, WV, had received a single gunshot wound and he was subsequently flown to CAMC in Charleston for treatment. The investigation revealed that Jeffery L. Blackburn, age 33 of Rainelle, WV, was the perpetrator of the crime.

Jeffery Blackburn fled the scene and is not currently in custody. A warrant for his arrest has been obtained through Greenbrier County Magistrate Court for the charge of malicious wounding.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Blackburn may contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office at (304) 647-6634 or (304) 392-6320, or by calling the Greenbrier County 911 center. Tips can also be generated by messaging the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page or online at Crimestoppers.

Lorne Atkins, age 48 of Rainelle, WV, was arrested for the offense of conspiracy to commit a felony in connection with this incident.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office received assistance from the West Virginia State Police and the Charleston Police Department.

Corporal C. R. Smith of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s officeis the lead investigator.