GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Greenbrier County man plead guilty to sexual abuse of a child.

The Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says, Brandon Roto, 33, was sentenced to five to twenty-five years in prison for one count of sexual abuse in the first degree of a 9-year-old child. He was fined 1,000 dollars and will be supervised for twenty years after he is released from prison.

The incident happened back in 2017.