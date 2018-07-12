Greenbrier County Man Escaped Police Cruiser And Broke Into A Home Looking For Ginseng

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One man arrested for breaking into a home and escaping while in police custody.

Larry Phipps, 53, of Clintonville, broke into a home and the homeowner had locked him in the garage of her house and she heard him in the attic banging around. Deputies found the house had been rummaged through, dressers, cabinets, furniture and other items dumped into the floor. Deputies found that the air-conditioning unit was removed from the window and nowhere to be seen. There was a large hole in the attic wall that had been busted through.

Late Deputies pulled over a vehicle that was to the right of the road. Larry Phipps was driving the car and was asked what he was doing and he told them looking for ginseng. Phipps didn’t have any shoes or socks on. One the deputy put him in the cruiser and talked to the homeowners, Phipps has lowered the front passenger seat and escaped through the front passenger door.

Deputies and officers spent about the next 4 hours looking for Phipps. The next day Phipps was found by State Police in Rainelle.

Phipps was interviewed and confessed to taking items worth around 4,000 dollars in damage.

He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 2,500 dollar cash only bond.