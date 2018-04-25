Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Greenbrier County Deputies Need Your Help Identifying A Man For Counterfeit Money
CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Greenbrier County Deputies Need Your Help Identifying A Man For Counterfeit Money

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 25, 2018, 22:47 pm

0
0

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in identifying an individual for questioning in reference to passing counterfeit $100 dollar bills in the Greenbrier County area.

This individual was also possibly involved in a robbery that occurred in the Allegheny County, Virginia area.

If you know the individual shown in the photo below, please contact Cpl. Donnie Hedrick at the Lewisburg Detachment of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634.

Tips can also be sent through private message on this page and any information received will be forwarded to Cpl. Hedrick. Thanks in advance for any help that you can provide.

Comments

comments

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives