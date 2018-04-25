Greenbrier County Deputies Need Your Help Identifying A Man For Counterfeit Money

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in identifying an individual for questioning in reference to passing counterfeit $100 dollar bills in the Greenbrier County area.

This individual was also possibly involved in a robbery that occurred in the Allegheny County, Virginia area.

If you know the individual shown in the photo below, please contact Cpl. Donnie Hedrick at the Lewisburg Detachment of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634.

Tips can also be sent through private message on this page and any information received will be forwarded to Cpl. Hedrick. Thanks in advance for any help that you can provide.

