Greenbrier County Community members make lunch bags for children at home during the flu outbreak

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – This afternoon community members came together and made lunch bags to make sure all children were fed during the flu outbreak. Over 115 bags made were made for students. Each bag had enough food for two days.

“On Fridays there, a group that normally sends home snacks and this happened so quickly there were no way to plan to take care of that. Flu epidemic or snack packs, something had to happened for the kids in the community had food,” said organizer Siobhan Winter.

children will be able to pick up bags the entire week.