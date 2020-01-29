Greenbrier County Commissioners unanimously pass Medical Cannabis Act

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Commissioners approve medical cannabis.

During tonight’s commission meeting, the board voted unanimously to pass medical cannabis.

A representative from a company in Kanawha County addressed the board and said, they were looking to move to Greenbrier County.

If approved it could bring up to 200 jobs to Greenbrier County.

Back in 2017, Governer Justice signed West Virginia medical cannabis act in law that would allow medical cannabis organizations to operate in ten zones across the state. There is a part in the act that says counties have to say whether or not these growers and dispensaries can set up shop in their areas.