Greenbrier County Commissioners pass resolution supporting the second amendment

By
Tyler Barker
-

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Commissioners passed a resolution supporting the second amendment.

Other counties in our area have been passing resolutions on becoming a second amendment sanctuary; however, Greenbrier County passed something similar.  The resolution was not to become a second amendment sanctuary but instead show support for the second amendment.  The resolution expresses its intent to stand in support of the second amendment and oppose any efforts to restrict such rights.

 

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com