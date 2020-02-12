Greenbrier County Commissioners pass resolution supporting the second amendment

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Commissioners passed a resolution supporting the second amendment.

Other counties in our area have been passing resolutions on becoming a second amendment sanctuary; however, Greenbrier County passed something similar. The resolution was not to become a second amendment sanctuary but instead show support for the second amendment. The resolution expresses its intent to stand in support of the second amendment and oppose any efforts to restrict such rights.