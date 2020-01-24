Greenbrier County Commissioner facing charges

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Greenbrier County commissioner has been charged with 3 misdemeanor counts by a special prosecutor in Raleigh County.

Michael McClung is facing three counts of charges after he allegedly removed a hard drive from the Greenbrier Valley Airport without permission. The alleged incident happened on August 23, 2019.

Special Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons with the Raleigh County Prosecutor’s Office handled the investigation.

McClung is facing three counts of charges; count 1 – unauthorized access to computer services, count 2 – unauthorized possession of computer data or program and count 3 – of unauthorized possession of computer information.

WOAY reached out to Commissioner McClung and he told us that he had the “authority and responsibility” to do what he did, if and when, something is not right. McClung went on to say that he was aiding a special prosecutor in investigating the administration prior to Steven Snyder, previous airport manager of Greenbrier Valley Airport.