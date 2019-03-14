Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance honors Bentley anniversary

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — On July 10, 1919, Bentley Motors Limited was founded by W.O. Bentley in London, and the company quickly became known for speed and precision, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1924, 1927, 1928, 1929 and 1930.

This year, The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance will honor the 100th anniversary of Bentley Motors with a featured Rolls-Royce and Bentley Class at the second annual Concours d’Elegance, which will be held May 3-5 at America’s Resort™, The Greenbrier.

“Bentley Motors has been one of the premier automotive brands in the world for a century now, and we’re excited to honor that legacy at The Greenbrier,” said Tom Cox, a member of The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance Steering Committee. “We have some amazing vehicles lined up to compete in what will be a wonderful featured class.”

Among the automobiles already registered for the Rolls-Royce/Bentley Class are a 1925 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, a 1925 Bentley 3-Litre Speed Model, a 1934 Bentley 3.5-Litre Sports Saloon, a 1949 Bentley MKVI Drophead Coupe, a 1953 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith, a 1953 Bentley R-Type Continental and a 1954 Bentley R-Type Saloon.

After a successful debut in 2018, The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance is building on that inaugural event with a weekend full of activities honoring the long connection between The Greenbrier and the automotive industry.

Two spirited drives, The Summit Drive and the Kate’s Mountain Drive are on the schedule for Friday, giving car owners the opportunity to test the power and precision of their vehicles on beautiful mountain roads.

Saturday will be International Car Show day, bringing car clubs and individual owners together to celebrate their love for the automobile on the world-renowned golf courses at The Greenbrier. The Charitable Gala later that evening will benefit the Mountaineer Autism Project, as well as the AACA Library and Research Center.

Sunday’s main event, the concours, will bring more than 100 of the finest collector cars in the world to The Greenbrier’s iconic front circle and throughout the hotel.

For ticket information, registration or to learn more, visit GreenbrierConcours.com.