Greenbrier Community Hosts Luncheon For Federal Workers

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WOAY) – Federal workers are waiting for their overdue paychecks, but the community around them still shows their support until they are back on their feet.

“The feedback we get from them is that it really relieved a lot of their stress,” said Florian Schleiff, who helped organize the event. “They can suddenly meet with people in a neutral place. At the moment they don’t have money to go to any restaurants or anything,so this is really like a vacation place for them.”

Furloughed employees missed their second paycheck on Friday, January 25. To help make ends meet, the Mountwell Commons and Greenbrier County Health Alliance provided free lunches for federal employees and their families on January 12th, 19th and 26th.

“It’s just amazing, the outpouring of all the people that suddenly bring food,” said Schleiff. “We have had several people show up with movie tickets and Kroger cards. I mean, several hundred dollars each. It’s been a really good experience.”

Volunteers dedicated their time to cook and serve meals. Some assembled to-go boxes for federal employees who missed the luncheon due to their shift at the federal prison.

Schleiff said employees from the USDA, TSA, U.S. Forest Service and federal prisons have attended the luncheons.