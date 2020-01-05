Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office conducts search in school parking lot

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office used a K-9 unit to search the Greenbrier West High School parking lot.

On Thursday, in conjunction with the Greenbrier County School Board, the sheriff’s office’s K-9 Thelma conducted search and sniff of the Greenbrier West High School parking lot.

The goal is to deter anyone from bringing drugs onto or using drugs on school property and are conducted randomly at Greenbrier County schools throughout the year.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office partners with the Greenbrier County School Board during the proactive efforts to keep schools safe and free of drugs. Officials say the safety of students, faculty, and staff is important to all involved.

During the search, Sgt. Smith took the time to do training exercises using Cpl. Joshua Pachis’ cruiser. Cpl. Pachis is the Prevention Resource Officer assigned to Greenbrier West High School.