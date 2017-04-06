Greenbrier Co. man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – A Greenbrier County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal oxymorphone crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Justin Wade Bradley, 24, of Alderson, entered his guilty plea to distribution of oxymorphone.

Bradley admitted that on October 21, 2016, he sold oxymorphone to a confidential informant working with law enforcement. The drug deal took place in Ronceverte. Bradley further admitted that he distributed approximately 75 oxymorphone pills between the summer of 2016 and November of 2016.

Bradley faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on August 2, 2017.

The Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney John L. File is responsible for the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Irene C. Berger.

This case is being prosecuted under the Greenbrier Valley Heroin and Pill Initiative as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.

Related

Comments

comments