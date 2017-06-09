WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Greenbrier Co. grand jury list for June

By Jun 09, 2017, 11:06 am

Following is the Greenbrier County June 2017 Grand Jury List.

1
Anders, William David
Lewisburg, WV
3/6/1981
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
2
Beale, Jonathan Matthew
Ronceverte, WV
7/17/1987
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana, Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
3
Blake, Alexis Ann
Ronceverte, WV
3/28/1996
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
4
Bostic, Andrew Victor
Rainelle, WV
10/13/1998
Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, Sexual Assault in the Second Degree
5
Braswell, James Nathaniel
WSS, WV
11/6/1975
Malicious Assault
6
Breeden, Christopher M.
Glen Jean, WV
11/20/1976
Computer Fraud
7
Brown, Ruth Ann
WSS, WV
6/18/1973
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxycodone
8
Brown, John Z.
Renick, WV
4/15/1983
Failure to Register as a Sex Offender or Provide Notice of Registration Changes
9
Burns, Aaron Keith
Lewisburg, WV
4/5/1989
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
10
Burns, Aaron Keith
Lewisburg, WV
4/5/1989
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (5 cts.)
11
Byers, Susan Ann
Alderson, WV
11/25/1972
Taking Indentity of Another Person
12
Cade, Nora Lee
Leslie, WV
3/18/1974
Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company
13
Cade, Jr., Franklin
Leslie, WV
1/12/1967
Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company
14
Calhoun, Alphonso Edward
WSS, WV
9/4/1945
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine Within 1000 Feet of a School (7 cts.)
15
Callison, Abby Reann
WSS, WV
10/11/1982
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxymorphone (2 cts.)
16
Cameron, Charles Kemper
Rupert, WV
1/18/1947
Sexual Abuse in the First Degree
17
Clere, Lindsay June
Charmco, WV
10/24/1985
Fraudulent Schemes More Than $1000, Conspiracy to Commit Fraudulent Schemes More Than $1000

18 Coryell, Derek Carlton Rupert, WV 12/28/1996 Child Abuse Resulting in Bodily Injury (2 cts.),
Gross Child Neglect Resulting in Substantial
Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death (2 cts.)
19 Crookshanks, Triston D. Maxwelton, WV 9/25/1996 Grand Larceny, Unlawful Taking of a Vehicle –
Joyriding (Misdemeanor)
20 Edmond, Elizabeth Kay Lewisburg, WV 9/7/1993 Delivery of a Controlled Substance –
Oxymorphone
21 Feamster, David Lee Alderson, WV 4/8/1952 Failure to Register as a Sex Offender or
Provide Notice of Registration Changes (2 cts.)
22 Fisher, Andrew Wade Alderson, WV 1/7/1994 Sexual Abuse in the First Degree
23 Flack, Brandi Nicole Sinks Grove, WV 7/28/1990 Grand Larceny
24 Fullman, Krsna P. Renick, WV 9/2/1978 Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Lysergic
Acid Diethylamide – LSD (2 cts.)
25 George, Eric Matthew Frankford, WV 10/17/1997 Burglary (2 cts.)
26 Gill, Thomas Alexander Rupert, WV 6/7/1984 Possession of Material Depicting Minors
Engaged in Sexually Expilicit Conduct (5 cts.)
27 Gillion, Jozet Leann Asbury, WV 6/3/1977 Operating or Attempting to Operate a
Clandestine Drug Laboratory, Manufacturing a
Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
28 Godfrey, Cody WSS, WV 5/31/1992 Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled
Substance – Oxymorphone, Possession With
Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance –
Alprazolam
29 Hall, Michael Ryan Lewisburg, WV 6/26/1988 Strangulation, Attempted Sexual Assault in
the Second Degree, Violation of a Protective
Order (2 cts.) (Misdemeanor)
30 Hanley, Wesley Paul Renick, WV 4/16/1987 Delivery of a Controlled Substance –
Methamphetamine (4 cts.)
31 Hintersteiner, Bryson Shawn Frankford, WV 8/23/1996 Burglary (2 cts.)
32 Hoke, Daniel Curtis Lewisburg, WV 7/7/1994 Escape

33
Holliday, Roger Lee
Ronceverte, WV
8/2/1965
Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in Position of Trust to a Child, Incest (2 cts.)
34
Houdyshell, Lakyn Briann
WSS, WV
12/23/1993
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin, Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Heroin
35
Hudnall, Lori Ann
WSS, WV
12/14/1964
Embezzlement
36
Huffman, Jacob Ray
Clintonville, WV
8/9/1992
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
37
Hughes, Timothy E.
Union, WV
9/18/1991
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin (2 cts.), Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Heroin
38
Iacovelli, Marilyn Eve
WSS, WV
5/14/1990
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxymorphone (3 cts.), Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin
39
Jones, Solomon J.
Lewisburg, WV
6/26/1973
Strangulation
40
Justice, Jr., James
Lewisburg, WV
6/19/1965
Failure to Register as a Sex Offender or Provide Notice of Registration Changes
41
Kennedy, Jeremiah William
Renick, WV
5/10/1991
Child Abuse Resulting in Bodily Injury
42
Keys, Sydney R.
Lewisburg, WV
10/1/1992
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxymorphone
43
King, Nancy Leigh
Alderson, WV
5/26/1975
Reckless Fleeing From An Officer
44
LaFon, Dennis E.
Alderson, WV
9/23/1959
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxycodone (4 cts.)
45
Leech, David Nathaniel
Lewisburg, WV
11/6/1978
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
46
Leech, David Nathaniel
Lewisburg, WV
11/6/1978
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin (3 cts.)
47
Leech, David Nathaniel
Lewisburg, WV
11/6/1978
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin, Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Heroin

48
Lively, Curtis Ray
Charmco, WV
3/6/1963
Burglary, Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor)
49
Mann, Charles Nathaniel
Alderson, WV
3/4/1972
Failure to Register as a Sex Offender or Provide Notice of Registration Changes
50
Manspile, Jacklyn Rachel
Asbury, WV
1/8/1988
Gross Child Neglect Resulting in Substantial Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death
51
Marshall, Jaylin Jovan
Ronceverte, WV
7/11/1998
Breaking and Entering, Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor)
52
Martin, Elmer Ray
Alderson, WV
2/18/1969
Failure to Register as a Sex Offender or Provide Notice of Registration Changes (5 cts.)
53
Martin, Kevin Eugene
Caldwell, WV
7/12/1985
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
54
Martin, Shawn Michael
Charmco, WV
5/30/1975
Burglary, Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor)
55
McGraw, Robert J.
Lewisburg, WV
4/14/1981
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Heroin
56
Mendelson, Yale Christopher
Lewisburg, WV
11/28/1990
Aquire or Obtain Possession of a Controlled Substance by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge (6 cts.)
57
Miller, Sarah Caitlin
WSS, WV
5/25/1991
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin
58
Nelson, Keith E.
Leslie, WV
10/7/1995
Burglary, Transferring Stolen Property More Than $1000
59
O’Rear (Lewis), Amara D.
WSS, WV
3/28/1993
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxymorphone (4 cts.)
60
Oney, Elizabeth Rose
Frankford, WV
5/2/1990
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Hydrocodone
61
Peters, Velvet Renee
Clifton Forge, VA
4/6/1972
Grand Larceny
62
Preston, Kendra Raye
Second Creek, WV
2/23/1990
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
63
Redden, Adam D.
Rainelle, WV
1/1/1989
Fleeing in Vehicle With Reckless Indifference
64
Redden, Brandon Wayne
Charmco, WV
12/30/1989
Fraudulent Schemes More Than $1000, Conspiracy to Commit Fraudulent Schemes More Than $1000
65
Rogers, Christopher Brian
Smoot, WV
6/27/1989
Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm

66
Roper, Alexis Joy
Lewisburg, WV
4/28/1992
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxymorphone
67
Rudd, Richard Timothy
Rainelle, WV
11/4/1987
Operating or Attempting to Operate a Clandestine Drug Laboratory, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
68
Rudd, Richard Timothy
Rainelle, WV
11/4/1987
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
69
Ruley, Jr., Jerry Eldon
Lexington, VA
2/28/1974
Grand Larceny
70
Russell, Hazel Marie
Alderson, WV
9/25/1942
Neglect of an Incapacitated Adult Causing Serious Bodily Injury
71
Snow, Richard Allen
Bramwell, WV
9/16/1960
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxycodone, Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Oxycodone
72
Strickland, Rodrick Loren
Inkster, MI
3/3/1971
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxymorphone
73
Tolliver, Qawiesha K.
Ronceverte, WV
6/18/1993
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin
74
Vance, Aaron Lee
WSS, WV
4/30/1979
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
75
Vance, Aaron Lee
WSS, WV
4/30/1979
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin (2 cts.)
76
Vance, Jr., Marvin Ensley
WSS, WV
7/11/1992
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin, Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Heroin
77
Walton, Jessica Jo
Rainelle, WV
12/10/1985
Operating or Attempting to Operate a Clandestine Drug Laboratory, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
78
Warren, Logan Alexander
Ronceverte, WV
7/8/1997
Breaking and Entering, Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor)
79
Weikle, Jr., Howard F.
Ronceverte, WV
9/27/1956
Neglect of an Incapacitated Adult (Misdemeanor)
80
White, Brandon Vaughan
Lewisburg, WV
9/14/1988
Sexual Assault in the Third Degree (5 cts.)

81
Wiley, Zachary Hugh
WSS, WV
8/21/1991
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Buprenorphine, Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxycodone
82
Wilfong, Tyler Devon
WSS, WV
2/14/1995
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin Within 1000 Feet of a School, Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine Within 1000 Feet of a School, Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (2 cts.), Sale and Transfer of an Imitation Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor)
83
Wilson, Brittany N.
Lewisburg, WV
1/22/1992
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin (4 cts.), Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Heroin
84
Wykle, Andrew Layton
Ronceverte, WV
2/10/1987
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxymorphone (3 cts.)

