Greenbrier Co. grand jury indicts 31 for having or selling drugs

Advertisement



GREENBRIER CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) — On Tuesday June 06, 2017 a Greenbrier County Grand Jury returned indictments against thirty-one (31) individuals who were charged with eighty-one (81) counts of distribution, or possession with intent to distribute, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, oxymorphone, oxycodone and opana.

The charges were as a result of several lengthy investigations conducted by members of the Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

Additionally, a local pharmacist was indicted on a prescription fraud charge.

Arrest warrants, issued as a result of the indictments, were executed during the evening hours of June 6 by members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police, Lewisburg Police Department, White Sulphur Springs Police Department, Ronceverte Police Department and the US Marshal Service. At the conclusion of the roundup eighteen of those individuals were in custody. Efforts are continuing to capture the remaining thirteen people.

Related

Comments

comments