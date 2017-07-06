Greenbrier Classic Pro-Am: Morning Session

Advertisement



White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Despite a brief rain delay, there were high spirits among those playing in the morning session of the Greenbrier Classic Pro-Am.

Among those who played the Old White TPC in the morning was former Virginia Tech basketball coach Seth Greenberg. He had posted on social media recently how he was excited he was to be at the Greenbrier, and he is amazed at how quickly the course has been restored after last year’s floods.

Additional celebrities in the early session included Austin Dillon, the NASCAR Cup driver who won at Charlotte earlier this year, and continues his season at Kentucky this weekend. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton not only played 18 holes in the morning, he was part of the afternoon session as well.

For PGA Tour pros like David Lingmerth, they view Wednesday pro-ams as a chance to get one final look at a course before Thursday’s first round.

Related

Comments

comments