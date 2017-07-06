WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Greenbrier Classic Pro-Am: Afternoon Session

Matt DigbyBy Jul 05, 2017, 23:31 pm

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – More celebrities took the course Wednesday for the Greenbrier Classic, with the weather cooperating more for the afternoon session than it did for those who played in the morning.

Among those played in the afternoon were sports figures Larry Fitzgerald, Pat McAfee, and J.R. Smith, along with political figures, like West Virginia’s two U.S. Senators, Joe Manchin & Shelley Moore Capito.

One of the marquee groups featured Greenbrier owner and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who played with Fitzgerald, Willie Robertson (of the TV show “Duck Dynasty”), and PGA Tour pro Boo Weekley.

This was the final day of practice rounds for the Tour pros, before Thursday’s first round.

