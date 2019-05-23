Greenbrier Announces 2019 Tennis Classic Field

WOAY – The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic will return in mid-September, with the resort announcing a six-player field on Thursday.

Serena Williams will return to White Sulphur Springs for a second straight year, having appeared in 2018 with older sister Venus. Serena has won a total of 39 Grand Slam championships – 23 singles, 14 women’s doubles, and two mixed doubles championships.

Also appearing is Caroline Wozniacki, a fellow one-time world number one who won the 2018 Australian Open women’s singles championship. Also in this year’s field is Jack Sock and Taylor Fritz, two of the upcoming American stars in men’s tennis.

The field will additionally include Mike and Bob Bryan, the most successful American doubles team in tennis history. The brothers have won 16 Grand Slam titles and the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Matches will take place Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14. Activities such as autograph sessions and clinics will take place in the afternoon, with the exhibition matches occurring in the evening, as this is the same weekend as A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.