Green Bank Motel in Shambles After Early Sunday Fire

Possessions, memories and everything was lost for those staying at the Green Bank Motel last night when the roof went up in flames.

The fire broke out early Sunday morning, and first responders quickly headed out to Green Bank Motel located on South Eisenhower. The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Bradley Volunteer Fire Department and the Beckley Fire Department all arrived on scene to help fight the fire.

No injuries were reported due to the fire, and deputies are still unaware of what caused the fire to start.

We’ll have more details on Newswatch at 6 p.m.

