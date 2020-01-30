Greater Beckley Christian School closed Friday due to sickness

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Due to widespread sickness with both students, staff, and support staff the decision has been made to close Greater Beckley Christian School for the remainder of this week.
Also, there will be no practices in the gym until after school hours on Friday.
