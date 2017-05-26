Greater Beckley Baseball Opens Regionals

Advertisement



Beckley, WV (WOAY) – After rain postponed the opening game of the Greater Beckley-Charleston Catholic regional for two days, the Crusaders and Irish were able to play Thursday at Epling Stadium.

Both teams scored in the opening inning, keeping the game close for much of the afternoon, eventually going to extras. Charleston Catholic would win in nine innings, 8-5, taking a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 of the James Monroe-Independence Class AA regional is scheduled for 11 AM Friday at Epling Stadium. In Class AAA, Greenbrier East will host St. Albans at 2 PM.

