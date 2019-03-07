FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Grant’s To Move Into Kroger Store In Mercer County
By Tyler BarkerMar 07, 2019, 15:07 pm
BLUEWELL, WV (WOAY) – Grant’s will be taking over the Kroger location that is set to close in April.
According to Grant’s Supermarket, they will take over where Kroger is currently located in the Bluewell area of Mercer County. Grant’s doesn’t have a firm open date, but they are hoping to have the store up in the running sometime in June of this year.
The Grant’s located on Bluefield Avenue will remain open.
