Grants Supermarket Expanding To Smithers

SMITHERS, WV (WOAY) – Grants Supermarkets will be expanding their locations to Smithers, WV.

Ron Martin, co-owner, states “We signed a lease and we have an agreement in principle for the equipment from Kroger, We may get into the business some time in November and hope to have it open before Jan. 1.” The community of Smithers does not have another grocery store in the area. This will be Grant’s 17th location.

Grants Supermarket is a locally owned and operated by partners Ronnie Cruey, Randle Grant and Ron Martin. Grants opened as a single store in 1949 and has grown to 16 locations (soon 17) in southern West Virginia, Southwest Virginia and one in Sparta, N.C.. The stores offer “old fashioned customer service and quality groceries.”