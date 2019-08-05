Grant money has been awarded to restore Wyoming Hotel in Mullens

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – The Mullens Community Development Corporation has received a $5,000 grant through the 2019 FOCUS WV Brownfields program to address barriers to the redevelopment of Wyoming Hotel & Webster Apartment Building.

The Foundation for Overcoming Challenges and Utilizing Strengths (FOCUS) West Virginia Brownfields program funds were awarded by the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Centers through funding from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation. The program provides financial and technical assistance enabling communities in West Virginia to create a redevelopment vision for brownfield properties of strategic community interest.

The Wyoming Hotel & Webster Apartment Building Project was one of only 6 projects awarded statewide to receive a 2019 FOCUS WV grant. Patrick Brooks, Mullens Community Development Corporation Secretary says, “This is an exciting first step in not only saving such a historic property but continuing the economic growth and revitalization of Wyoming County.

Wyoming County has so much to offer, and we are on the cusp of great things happening here. The MCDC is excited about moving forward with this project, and welcome any community input and assistance.” Brownfields are abandoned or underutilized properties that have not been redeveloped due to real or perceived environmental barriers. Examples of Brownfields include former gas stations, glass factories, machine shops, manufacturing and processing facilities, dry cleaners, and mine scarred lands. Patrick Kirby, NBAC director says, “The Wyoming Hotel & Webster Apartment Building Project provides an initial stepping stone for revitalization efforts by initiating redevelopment progress and spurring community involvement. The NBAC is looking forward to working with the Mullens Community Development Corporation and its community partners on this project.”

The program was funded through a grant from the Benedum Foundation through the WVU Foundation, a private non-profit corporation that generates, receives and administers private gifts for West Virginia University. Information about the FOCUS WV Brownfields Program can be found at www.wvbrownfields.org. The Northern WV Brownfields Assistance Center is located at the West Virginia Water Research Institute, at WVU’s Energy Institute; the WV Brownfields Assistance Center at Marshall University is located in the Center for Environmental, Geotechnical and Applied Sciences.

A check presentation will take place at 6 PM on August 6, 2019, near the Wyoming Hotel near the corner of Howard Avenue and First Street in Mullens, West Virginia.